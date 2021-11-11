Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 500 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 122.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Equinix were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 34.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,042 shares of company stock worth $17,022,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.29.

Equinix stock opened at $781.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 164.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $816.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $798.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.