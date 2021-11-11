Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $144.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

