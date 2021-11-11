Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $2,099,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 317,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 88,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

NYSE:T opened at $24.95 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

