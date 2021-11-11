Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.89 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 385.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

GE opened at $108.96 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.54, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

