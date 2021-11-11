Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 165,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $345.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.93 and its 200-day moving average is $279.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.45 and a 1-year high of $360.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

