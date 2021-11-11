Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 22.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 221.1% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,059,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,216,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $144.68 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

