Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,949 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

