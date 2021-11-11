BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LND stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 20.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Livestock, and Others. The Real Estate segment presents results from operations with properties that occured in the subsidiaries of the company.

