Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,100 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Blue Apron worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APRN. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at $2,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at about $2,964,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Blue Apron by 70.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 875,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 361,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Apron by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 171,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APRN opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $207.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -3.53.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

