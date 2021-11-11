Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Synalloy worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Synalloy news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter purchased 4,990 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 5.65%.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

