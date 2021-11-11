Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Invests $410,000 in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSTR. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $497.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

