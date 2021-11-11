Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,861,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 297,078 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 239,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

