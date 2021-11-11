Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 39,700 Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in India Globalization Capital were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in India Globalization Capital by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,114,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 279,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 9.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $1.38 on Thursday. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $70.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.13.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 3,541.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

