Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 136,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 191,569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 42,903.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 163,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 59,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.25. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

