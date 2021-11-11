Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to announce sales of $86.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year sales of $357.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.60 million to $358.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $457.88 million, with estimates ranging from $455.70 million to $464.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRLT. William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

BRLT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.22. 18,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,647. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $18.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

