Britton Murdoch Sells 10,821 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $49.24 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $978.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 750,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 126,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 117,586 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 112,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

