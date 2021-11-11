Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $51,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 197.1% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.25.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $549.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $508.42 and its 200 day moving average is $483.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.28 and a fifty-two week high of $563.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

