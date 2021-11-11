Brokerages Anticipate AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

