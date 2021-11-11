Brokerages Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Announce -$0.93 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $14.35 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.16.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,035,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,742 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 92.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 327,785 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 160.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $14,151,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 68.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

