Brokerages Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.05. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 317.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 383,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,797. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.