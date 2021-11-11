Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report $3.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.55 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $63.28. 27,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,260. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

