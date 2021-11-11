Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.49 Million

Analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post $82.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.10 million and the highest is $85.88 million. Navigator posted sales of $66.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $311.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.73 million to $317.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $414.91 million, with estimates ranging from $394.58 million to $435.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $470.63 million, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 2.31. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Navigator by 58.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 178,097 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 809.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

