Brokerages Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.97 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

PKG stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $135.74. 4,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $125.11 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after acquiring an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 532,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after buying an additional 390,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

