Brokerages Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). PolarityTE reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth about $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 705,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 562,326 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

