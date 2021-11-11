Brokerages Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to announce sales of $76.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $77.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $286.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $289.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $407.44 million, with estimates ranging from $398.02 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $943,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 250.0% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 88.4% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 296,360 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 78.3% during the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telos by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.