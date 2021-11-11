Brokerages Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCON shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 108,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,338. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.72. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $12.20.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

