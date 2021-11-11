Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Post $1.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.89. 4,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.41. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $109.98 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.50.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

