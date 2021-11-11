Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $121.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.96 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $112.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $475.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $476.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $506.37 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $526.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of FR opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after buying an additional 648,092 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 438,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,820,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.