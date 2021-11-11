Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.40 Million

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $391.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $425.00 million and the lowest is $357.80 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $396.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 132.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after buying an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,979. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.