Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $391.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $425.00 million and the lowest is $357.80 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $396.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 132.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after buying an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,979. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

