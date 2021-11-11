Brokerages Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $37.33 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after acquiring an additional 657,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after acquiring an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

