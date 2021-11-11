Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) PT at $96.00

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAMXF. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

