Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) PT at $96.00

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAMXF. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

