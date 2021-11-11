Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Target Price at $2.26

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

BDRBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

