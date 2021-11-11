Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Price Target at $50.69

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.69.

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after buying an additional 1,766,341 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after buying an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

