Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT at $11.42

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEYUF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PEYUF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,943. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

