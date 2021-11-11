Brokerages Set Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) PT at GBX 1,624

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,618 ($21.14).

A number of equities analysts have commented on POLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

POLY stock traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,509 ($19.72). 2,929,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,364.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,716.13. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

