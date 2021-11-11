Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Target Price at C$79.79

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

QSR stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 523,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$69.42 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

