Brokerages Set Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Target Price at $186.00

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of SWDBY stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $22.18. 13,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.00. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.7125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

