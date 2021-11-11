Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Target Price at C$22.82

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPZ. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE TPZ traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.05. 370,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,350. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.42 and a 1 year high of C$19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.48. The company has a quick ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 32.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

