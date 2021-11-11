Brokerages Set Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) PT at $14.32

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. 86 Research began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Zhihu stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 88,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,992. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zhihu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,532,000 after purchasing an additional 823,979 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,335,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Zhihu by 40,530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,039 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Zhihu by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Zhihu by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,277,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 877,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

