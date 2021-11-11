Brokerages Set Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Target Price at $9.58

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $10.21 on Monday. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymergen will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

