Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bandwidth Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bandwidth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $196.70. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Bandwidth by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

