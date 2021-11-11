Brokers Issue Forecasts for European Commercial REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note on Monday.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
