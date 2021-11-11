Brokers Issue Forecasts for GoHealth, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GoHealth in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

GOCO stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

In related news, insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after buying an additional 5,947,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 12.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 253,628 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 100,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

