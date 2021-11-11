Brokers Issue Forecasts for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Raymond James also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$3.50. The business had revenue of C$54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.54 million.

