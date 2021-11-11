Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NYSE:BBU opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.33. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after buying an additional 285,080 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

