Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTX opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $80.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 33,413.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

