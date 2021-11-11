Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 276.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 578,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $43,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

