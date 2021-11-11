BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.42.

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$4.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.09 and a 52 week high of C$4.82.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

