BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INDT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.49 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.