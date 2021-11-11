Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bumble updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BMBL stock traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,743,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

BMBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bumble stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Bumble worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.